Obituary – Mike Ault

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 30, 2025, Mike Ault of Hanesville, age 79. Loving husband of Bev Ault (nee Shepherd) for 57 years. Loving father of Michelle Ault (Shawn Hickey) of Inkerman and Julie Vandemheen (Marty) of South Mountain. Dear brother of Marguerite (Al Beckstead) of Spencerville and Walter Ault (Tawnya) of Toronto. Dear brother-in-law of Isobel Ault of Brinston, Shirley Cassidy (late Alton) of Lucan, Murray Shepherd of Napanee, Doug Shepherd (Carol) of Brinston and Joan Larmour (Allan) of Winchester. He was predeceased by his parents Byron and Margaret Ault (nee Hargrave), his sisters Patsy Ault and Betty Graham (Gordon), his brothers Frank Ault (Pat) and Wendell Ault, his sister-in-law Ardith Onland (George) and his brothers-in-law Mac and Gordon Shepherd. Cherished grandpa of Julia, Shaina and Nathan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.