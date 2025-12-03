Obituary – Dorothy Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, November 27, 2025, Dorothy Casselman (nee Millward) of Williamsburg, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Ivan Casselman. Loving mother of Carole Bryan (late David) of Marietta, Georgia, Margaret Fraser (Steve) of Kingston, Linda Langstaff (Gerry) of Kingston, Brian Casselman (late Lorraine) of Cornwall, Janet Casselman (Mike Bronner) of Apple Hill and Dale of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Mary McVey (late Gordon) of Kemptville. Dear sister-in-law of Sheila Millward (late Lyle) of Brockville. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Chris (Bernadine), Jennifer (Edward), Joanne (Bo), Julie (Michael), Karrah (Aaron) and her great-grandchildren Aidan, James, Ethan, Sarah, Emily, Rosemary and Ivy. She was predeceased by her parents Gory and Maggie Millward (nee Gillard), her brothers Lloyd (Evelyn, Margaret, Jean), Lyle and Arnold Millward and her grandson Derek Langstaff. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, December 4th from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Ottawa Hospital Retina Group would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Ingram-Crooks and the staff at Woodland Villa for the excellent care that they provided to Dorothy.