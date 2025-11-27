Obitiuary – Ronald Calvert

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Ron Calvert of Morrisburg, age 91. Loving husband of Barbara Calvert (nee Morrison) for almost 68 years. Loving father of Wayne Calvert (Angelica) of Stittsville, Ann Calvert of Montreal and Neil Calvert (Kerrie) of Arnprior. Ron will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Alexander, Alison, Pamela (Steve), Daniel, Maxim and his great-grandchildren Emily and Patrick. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Hazel Calvert (nee Graham) and his sister Sherrill Castelli. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m A luncheon will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home for the excellent care that they provided to Ron during his final days.