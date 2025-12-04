Charity Hockey Classic raises over $7,000 for local groups

Alumni team captain Josh Broad and OPP captain Jon MacPherson are front and centre for the ceremonial puck drop with representatives of the organizations receiving donations. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – “We’ve done really well this year,” said Dale Lewis, organizer of the annual Charity Hockey Classic.

This year’s match between the OPP Badgers and the Morrisburg Jr. Lions alumni at the Morrisburg Arena November 30 raised over $7,000 for local groups including the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation, Community Food Share, the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services, and Jumpstart Canada.

The OPP Badgers were on the offensive in the first period of their charity match against the Morrisburg Jr. Lions Alumni team. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

The event, founded by Lewis and OPP officer/former Lions player Evan Mantha, featured the Classic Charity Hockey game, along with a game between South Dundas Minor Hockey Association U7 Initiation teams.

Final event tallies for funds raised will be announced soon as Lewis told The Leader at the game that donations were still coming in as the event was underway.

Two of the SDMHA U7 Initiation teams were at centre ice for their match before the crowd of spectators. (The Leader/Blancher photo)