Looking for a great escape? Upper Canada Playhouse announces 2026 season

SOUTH DUNDAS – Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse 2026 Season offers audiences a chance to get away from it all and escape to a world of laughter and music with a line-up of hilarious comedies and sensational live concerts performed by some of the finest talent in the country in its charming 275-seat theatre where everyone’s close to the action.

Celebrating its 43rd year as one of Eastern Ontario’s most popular professional theatre companies, The Playhouse continues to transport audiences to new worlds, new characters, new stories, new music, new laughs and new surprises.

“That’s what keeps them coming back,” says Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “It’s also why more people of every demographic are discovering The Playhouse. There are so many ways to be entertained in this day and age. But there’s nothing like the live experience. Nothing.”

The Playhouse’s 2026 season has something for everyone and again offers its popular summer season of comedies, a family Christmas show and off-season concerts in virtually every month of the year.

The summer season kicks off June 4 to 28 with Danny & Delilah, a new Norm Foster play brimming with Canada’s most popular playwright’s knack for giving audiences tons of laughs and also some thoughtful human interactions with which they can identify.

Danny’s daughter brings home one of her Pakistani students needing a place to stay. Initially Danny and Delilah have nothing in common, but they soon become best of friends in this hilarious comedy by Canada’s most popular playwright.

Next up July 2 to 26 is The Beaver Club by Barb Scheffler which is currently one of the hottest new plays on the theatre circuit.

Four hilarious ladies take a cross-country road trip filled with chaos, confessions, memories and laughter at every turn and discover that life is better facing the world together.

The laughter continues July 30-August 23 when the huge cast of the hilarious comedy Whose Wives Are They Anyway by Michael Parker hits the Playhouse stage.

Friends David and John plan a golfing weekend without their spouses. But they unexpectedly meet their new boss who she insists on meeting their wives. So the receptionist pretends to be John’s wife and John has to pretend to be David’s. Panic ensues when their real wives arrive.

The summer season concludes into the fall September 10 to October 4 with Norm Foster’s most produced classic comedy The Long Weekend.

What’s meant to be a relaxing holiday weekend with friends turns into a battle of wits when the gloves come off, old scores get settled and the so-called best friends discover how they really feel about each other. Foster at his best and funniest.

The Playhouse’s off-season shows continue to be popular with audiences looking for year-round entertainment.

A fantastic Doobie Brothers Tribute, Listen to the Music, plays February 21.

It’s an amazing and electrifying concert of hits from one of the iconic classic rock bands of all time.

Next up March 27 to 29 is Alice’s Restaurant-a dynamic concert of the classic hits of the 60’s from Peter Paul & Mary, The Eagles, Gordon Lightfoot, John Denver, Mamas & Papas, Johnny Cash and more.

From April 14 to 19 audiences will experience the world premiere of Elbows Up! Canada’s Country Stars!

This fabulous concert has been created just for The Playhouse and celebrates the music of our own country’s artists from Shania Twain, Stompin’ Tom Connors and Anne Murray to Rita MacNeil, Paul Brandt, Buffy Sainte-Marie and more.

Playhouse favourite Leisa Way hits the stage May 8-10 with I Beg Your Parton (Dolly Parton & Friends) a new take on her earlier Dolly Parton concert featuring Dolly’s duets with such artists as Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Elton John and more.

Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band return October 20-25 with Get Down Tonight-The Ultimate 70’s Soundtrack. It’s a high energy concert of hits from disco to folk with music from James Taylor, ABBA, The Bee Gees, The Rolling Stones and Creedance Clearwater Revival to name just a few.

There’s also something special for kids and their families when world famous Dufflebag Theatre returns offering their entertaining and educational audience participation experience. Robin Hood plays March 21 and Peter Pan is on stage November 6 and 7.

The 2026 Season concludes December 3 to 20 with the family Christmas show Everything I Love About Christmas by Robert More.

A terrible storm blankets the countryside on Christmas Eve leaving 17 year old Susan Barnes in a bus station with no way to get home for the holidays. But Christmas miracles do happen. When her mother gives their family’s Christmas dinner to a less fortunate neighbour, her act of kindness sets off a chain of events that come to Susan’s rescue. Add a witty Santa and his mischievous elves and it’s a musical and magical Yuletide adventure for the whole family.

But the current 2025 Season is not over yet. It concludes December 4-21 with The Playhouse’s popular family production of A Christmas Carol. Scrooge’s adventure discovering the true meaning of Christmas comes alive in a musical and magical journey performed on an exciting revolving stage filled with song, dance, special effects and a large cast of Dickens’ legendary characters. For Flex Passes, single tickets and information: 613-543-3713 / 877-550-3650 uppercanadaplayhouse.com