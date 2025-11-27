Jr. Lions land first win since September



KANATA – The Morrisburg Lions snapped a 13-game losing streak, defeating the Kanata Kings 3-2 on the road Saturday afternoon (November 22).

Morrisburg opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Kyle Fitzmorris scored an unassisted goal nine minutes into the game, putting the tabbies ahead 1-0. Two goals, one with five minutes left in the period, and one with a minute left saw Kanata take the lead. After 20 minutes, Kanata led 2-1.

Early in the second period, Josh MacMillan’s goal, assisted by Liam Berry-Lavalle and Fitzmorris, tied the game at 2-2. The game remained tied through to the final minutes of the third period.

A scuffle with three minutes remaining in the game resulted in two Kings players and one Lions heading to the penalty boxes. Morrisburg took advantage of the resulting four-on-three hockey. Jordan Elliott and Evan Rice set up Eliott Chisholm’s goal with 1:15 left on the clock. The Lions won 3-2. Morrisburg goalie Jesse Rabuka earned his first win of the season, making 44 saves in the game.

The result was far better than the Lions’ trip to Metcalfe Friday night (November 21) where the Jets bombed the Lions 11-1. Morrisburg gave up six goals in the first period, including two power-play goals to Metcalfe.

The Lions coughed up another three goals in the second period, and two more in the third. Morrisburg forward Zach Wilson (from Rice) scored his team’s only goal for the night nine minutes into the second period.

Morrisburg’s win lifts their team out of the National Capital Junior Hockey League cellar. The Lions are now in ninth place, two points ahead of the grounded North Dundas Rockets. They travel to Westport November 28 to take on the third-place Rideaus for their sole match for the weekend. The Lions return to home ice on December 6, where they host the Cumberland Castors. Puck drop for that game is 7:15 p.m. at the Morrisburg Arena.