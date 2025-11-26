This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 26, 2025

November 26, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Alight at Night opens 25th season November 28;
  • Take a Hike – Touring the Two Creeks Forest Conservation Area improvements;
  • Collision claims life of local resident;
  • Scotiabank matching Walkway funds;
  • Four South Dundas residents facing multiple drug charges;
  • CDSBEO sees new vice chair;
  • Editorial – Pick priorities that are important;
  • Jr. Lions land first win since September;
  • Looking for a great escape? Upper Canada Playhouse announces 2026 season;
  • These stories and more.

