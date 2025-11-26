Obituary – June Gibson

Finally at peace, June was welcomed home at heaven’s gate and reunited with her beloved Jack on November 23, 2025 at 91 years of age.

Loving mother of John (Mary-Anne) Gibson of Jasper, Jo-Anne Gibson of Winchester, Paul (Karen) Gibson of Brampton, Steven Gibson (Ann Bray) of Ste. Therese-de-la-Gatineau, Quebec, Ron (Lisa) Gibson of Iroquois, Angela Gibson (Tony Gagnon) of Chesterville, Janice Peters (Kevin) of Kemptville, and Jerry (Tanya) Gibson of Williamsburg. Cherished Grandma/Nana of Virginia Gibson (Don Doucette) and Allison (Shawn) Caron; Ian (Makenzie Carr), Adam (Jennifer Mitchell) and Shayne Gibson (Christine Huang); Cassandra (Matt) Richards and Chris Gibson; Veronica (Givin) Hunter, Jared and Martina Gibson; Jonah Gagnon and Abigail (Christian) Nyentap; Aiden (Carah Henry) and Kathryn Peters; Paige and Lily Gibson. Loving Great-Grandma to Aurora, Marie-Eve, Ingrid and Zenith; Peyton, Adelaide and Kai; Ariannah and Charlette; Piper and Rhett; and Olivia. Step-Grandma to Ryan, Loxley, Brayden and Devyn McNeill. Dearly missed by brother-in-law Bill Gibson and sisters-in-law Joan Hewitt and Janet Gibson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Gibson, parents George and Muriel Mullin, brother Garnet Mullin, grand-daughters Christina and Cynthia Gibson, and in-laws Phyllis Mullin, Herb and Annie Gibson, Ruth Gibson, Reg and Jo Gibson, and Bob Gibson.

June had many interests but, most of all, was infused with a lifelong love of children. From her one-room schoolhouse, to teaching bible school, raising eight children, and babysitting a multitude of grandkids, that love could not be stifled by even the dark days of dementia, when everyone became “her kids.”

June’s determination carried her through the trials of life and the tribulations of dementia. Thankfully, her battle is now over. She passed peacefully, at her time on her terms. She will be dearly missed by all but leaves many cherished memories.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Chartwell Hartford Retirement Home and Dundas Manor Long Term Care Home for their respectful and compassionate care during her final years. Special thanks to Cheryl Bertanello and the palliative care staff for ensuring her final few days were peaceful.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 28th from 6-9 p.m., then at Southgate Church in Winchester on Saturday November 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. In memoriam donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

