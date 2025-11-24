Obituary – Colleen Brock

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Colleen Bawn Brock, of Morrisburg, Ontario, Colleen was a loving partner, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. But most of all she was an ardent philanthropist, and the cat’s ass to anyone that knew her.

Colleen was born in 1942 in North Vancouver, BC. After high school she moved to Banff Alberta and made her way through the ranks at the Banff Springs Hotel, becoming a hostess of the Alhambra dining room. She then got her Bachelor of Education from the University of Calgary, becoming a teacher. In 1973, she became a trailblazer as one of the first women in a position other than clerical, for the Federal Government. In 1992, she purchased her dream home in Morrisburg and made the commute to Ottawa everyday. At the early age of 72, she retired, and quickly became an integral part of her community, volunteering for organizations such as the South Dundas Food Share, Upper Canada Playhouse, House of Lazarus, and Canadian Club.

A great lover of good music, she could often be found grooving and moving at her favourite winery, festival, concert hall or theatre. She was insightful, clever and had a sense of humour and presence that made conversations with her meaningful and memorable. Full of culture and class, she was well travelled, successful and respected for her accomplishments, which include a large contribution to the development and negotiation of the original North American Free Trade Agreement.

She was predeceased by her parents Francis (Ted) and Laverna (nee Elliott) Anderson, and her son Michael Fitzgerald Brock. She is survived by her greatest love and partner in crime, Vince Trodden, her devoted son Robb Brock (Diane), her brother Patrick Anderson (Noreen), her grandchildren Holly and Heather Johnston, and her great-grandson Adonai Johnston-Ramos. Colleen will be missed by all and especially her extended family Rebecca Mullan, Rose Froats and Darren Robertson.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a Celebration of Colleen’s life, in the form of an Irish Wake, at one of her favourite venues, Stone Crop Acres, on Friday, December 5th from 4-7 p.m. Those wanting to honour her life can make a donation to the South Dundas Food Share. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

