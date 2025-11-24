Obituary – Donna Becksted

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 23, 2025, Donna Becksted, age 88. Beloved wife of Glenn Becksted for almost 65 years. Proud mother of Glenda Huff (late Craig) of Kanata. She was predeceased by her daughter Dawn Vrab (Mike) and son Scott. Loving grandmother of Anna Becksted, Emma Huff (Brendan) and Miles (Annick). Great-grandmother of Rosalie, Loïc and Thomas. Dear sister-in-law of Harry Beckstead (late Arlie) of Brockville. Donna will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Lilah Tuttle (nee Feader), her sisters Agnes Marriner (late Gordon), Doris Baldwin (late Ralph) and Margaret Ouderkirk MILLWARD (late Ben, late Lloyd) and sister-in-law Ruth Styles (late James).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 28th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. A luncheon will follow at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. or the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

