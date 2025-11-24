Obituary – Nick Williams

Passed away peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Nick Williams, formerly of Ingleside, age 92. Loving husband of Ruth Williams (nee Price) for 74 years. Loving father of Rick Williams (late Jean) of Costa Rica and Kandie Williams of Long Sault. Dear brother of Ted Williams of St. Thomas. Nick will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Daniel, Kim, Thomas, Kate and his great-grandchildren Lilly and Jaymeson. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Florence Williams (nee Brooks), his son Dale Williams and his brother Robert Williams. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

