Obituary – Ethel Armstrong

September 3, 1936 - November 17, 2025

November 24, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Kemptville on Monday November 17, 2025. Ethel Armstrong (nee Merkley) of Iroquois, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Armstrong. Loving mother to Barry (Monicque) of Orleans, Brian (Kim) of Stampville and Arlene Armstrong of Iroquois. Ethel will be sadly missed by her 2 granddaughters Brianna (Brayden) and Serena (Gaelen). Dear sister of Donald Merkley (Christine) of Ottawa, and sister-in-law of Nancy Armstrong (late Clare) of Wiarton.  She was predeceased by her parents Levi and Rennie Merkley (nee Beckstead).  She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. Clare’s Anglican Church in Winchester on Saturday November 22nd from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m.  A luncheon will follow the service.  Interment will be at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery in Iroquois.  Donations to St. Clare’s Anglican Church or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.