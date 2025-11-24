Obituary – Ethel Armstrong

Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Kemptville on Monday November 17, 2025. Ethel Armstrong (nee Merkley) of Iroquois, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Armstrong. Loving mother to Barry (Monicque) of Orleans, Brian (Kim) of Stampville and Arlene Armstrong of Iroquois. Ethel will be sadly missed by her 2 granddaughters Brianna (Brayden) and Serena (Gaelen). Dear sister of Donald Merkley (Christine) of Ottawa, and sister-in-law of Nancy Armstrong (late Clare) of Wiarton. She was predeceased by her parents Levi and Rennie Merkley (nee Beckstead). She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. Clare’s Anglican Church in Winchester on Saturday November 22nd from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery in Iroquois. Donations to St. Clare’s Anglican Church or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

