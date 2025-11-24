Obituary – Joan Hatt

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Saturday, November 22, 2025, Joan Hatt (nee MacIsaac) of Morrisburg, age 86. Loving wife of Winston Hatt. Loving mother of Shelly Hatt, Suzanne Hatt, Alana Jaquemet (Gerald), and Corey Hatt (Viengtha). Dear sister of Terry MacIsaac (Sangeeta). Dear sister-in-law of Rosemary MacIsaac. Joan will be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Edmond and Betty MacIsaac (nee Bruce), her son Bruce Hatt and her brother Kenny MacIsaac. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Thursday, November 27th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

