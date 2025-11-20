Jr. Lions losing streak extends to 12 games

CUMBERLAND – Looking to break an 11 game losing streak, the Morrisburg Lions travelled to the Ray Friel Recreation Centre to take on the Cumberland Castors November 16, in their lone match for the weekend.

Cumberland took a 1-0 lead late in the first period with a shorthanded goal. Less than a minute into the second period, Cumberland scored again. Morrisburg fought back to tie the game in the middle of the period with a pair of power-play goals less than a minute part. Eliott Chisholm scored both Lions’ goals with Jordan Elliott and James Martens assisting both goals.

The game remained tied until the last four minutes of the period. The Castors scored two quick goals in under two minutes to regain their two goal lead. After 40 minutes, the Lions trailed the Castors 4-2.

Morrisburg forward Justin Cyr scored on a play from the opening faceoff of the third period, assisted by Elliott and Chisholm, to bring the Lions to within one goal of tying again, but that was as far as they were able to get. Goals six minutes in, and a pair of power-play goals allowed on either side of the halfway mark in the period resulted in a 7-3 loss for the Lions.

Morrisburg will play on the road for the next three games. On November 21, they travel to Metcalfe to take on the Jets. They continue on to Kanata to face the Kings at the Bell Sensplex on November 22. The Lions will then head to Westport to play the Rideaus on November 28. Morrisburg’s next home games are scheduled for December 6-7 where they will play Cumberland, followed by the Vankleek Hill Cougars.

Like this: Like Loading...