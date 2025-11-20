It’s Christmastime at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Scrooge’s adventure discovering the true meaning of Christmas comes alive at the Upper Canada Playhouse starting December 4.

That’s when Upper Canada Playhouse will stage a visually stunning family production of A Christmas Carol featuring a large cast of Dickens legendary characters in a musical and magical journey for the whole family.

This adaptation of the classic Yuletide tale originated and first produced in 1998 at Mississauga’s Harbourside Playhouse and since then by such theatres as Theatre New Brunswick, Theatre Orangeville and Orillia Opera House. The Orillia production actually toured the Province of Ontario on two different occasions.

‘This classic Dickens story has always resonated with audiences of all ages because of what it has to say about treating the less fortunate among us,” said Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “It certainly was the case when he originally penned the novel in 1843. The message remains as poignant now as ever.” Bowes points out that Dickens’ choice to frame it as a ghost story actually makes it more entertaining and therefore more accessible and effective.

The Playhouse’s Christmas Carol certainly reflects this entertaining aspect of the story with special effects, music, dance and a spectacular set design by Sean Free featuring two revolving stages that allows the story to move seamlessly and almost cinematically from one scene to the other in front of the audience’s eyes.

It also features a cast of talented actors, singers and dancers making the show magically come alive as it travels from one location to the other in the story.

The Playhouse last staged this production in 2022 to rave reviews but their sold-out run had to be cut short due to the pandemic. The theatre looks forward to welcoming audiences back to a full two and a half week run for those who didn’t get a chance to see it the first time and those who wish to see it again.

The Playhouse is also thrilled to assemble most of the original multi-talented cast of actors, singers and dancers plus some new faces. Returning for this production are Melissa Morris in a variety of roles including Mrs. Cratchit. Morris is also the musical director for the show.

Jeff Mulrooney is back as Bob Cratchit and Christmas Past and Robert Clarke reprises his roles as Jacob Marley, Mr. Fezziwig and Christmas Present.

Alison Mackay is also back as Martha Cratchit and Belle and Chris George returns as Scrooge’s nephew Fred and Young Ebenezer. Jess Vandenberg returns to choreograph the musical scenes in the production.

New to the cast are many actors well known to Playhouse audiences along with some new talent making their first appearance on the Playhouse stage.

Leading the pack as Ebenezer Scrooge is Playhouse veteran Brian Young who applies his masterful skills in playing the iconic and miserly character.

Another face familiar to playhouse audiences is Alison Lawrence who will appear as Mrs. Fezziwig and Scrooge’s housekeeper Mrs. Dilber.

A new multi-talented actor and singer, Dan Curtis Thompson, will make his debut on the Playhouse stage playing a variety of roles including Peter Cratchit and Dick Wilkins.

New to this production are two young local actors sharing the role of Tiny Tim. Morrisburg’s Camden Millard and Berwick’s Luke O’Donohue who will alternate performances of this legendary character. Both were members of The Playhouse’s summer theatre school.

Tickets are still available for The Playhouse’s 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. public performances but audiences are encouraged to book early to get their preferred seating. Special added school performances are currently sold out. Audiences are invited to make this magical and musical production of A Christmas Carol part of their holiday celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...