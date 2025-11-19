This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 19, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Premier Ford – Development charges not recommended;

Historic $1B groundbreaking in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal;

Council’s sneak peak at increasing capital spending;

Park use bylaw in the works;

Resolutions of support for local snowmobile club;

Edwardsburgh Landbank purchase ‘one step away’;

SDG rejects borrowing for major road project;

Editorial – Do not wait for Goldilocks investment;

Lions losing streak extends to 12 games;

It’s Christmastime at Upper Canada Playhouse;

