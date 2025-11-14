Obituary – Diana MacDonald

In loving memory of Diana MacDonald (nee Mark) who was born in Toronto on April 3, 1955, and passed away at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on November 11, 2025, at 70 years of age. She was a twin and one of three daughters to her deceased parents Edward and Mary Mark (nee Clements). She was a sister to her twin Darlene (Rick Lascelle) and younger sister Dorothy (John Kooy) and brothers Douglas (deceased) and David (Susan “Buff”). She was a mother to two sons Douglas and James and a grandmother to Emjay. Diana will be fondly remembered as a very special aunt to Cathleen, Christa (Jeff), Tera (Richard), Ashley (Mark), Ryan (Sarah), Sarah (Stuart) and Alexandra. She was a great-aunt to Austin, Harrison, Benjamin, Lincoln, Jacob, Colton, Darrick, Owen, Mary-Kate, Elias, Wade, Erric, Betsy-Anna, Eleanor and Edward. Diana’s sense of humour, her laugh and her no nonsense attitude were her trademarks and they will be forever missed.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, November 22nd from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

