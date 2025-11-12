This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 12, 2025

November 12, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Withstanding the elements for Remembrance;
  • SIU clears OPP in Morrisburg non-lethal use of force;
  • South Dundas – willing partner for North-South water link;
  • South Dundas Christmas Exchange deadline set for November 14;
  • Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Monument restoration recognized;
  • Residential building brings new businesses;
  • Local MP Eric Duncan slams federal “Brookfield Budget”;
  • Editorial – Water issues need planning and money;
  • Jr. C Lions’ losing streak continues
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.

