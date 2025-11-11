Obituary – Harold Kearns

Harold Kearns passed away peacefully at Southbridge Nursing Home in Kemptville Ontario on Saturday November 8, 2025. He was 93 years old.

Beloved husband of Gail (nee Pender) for 66 years. Loving father to Brian (Lisa) Kearns of Greely, Maureen Kearns of Kemptville, Carol (Jason) Bourgon and Heather (Allan) Black of Morrisburg. Harold will be lovingly remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Shawn & Samantha, Michael & Stacy, Nicole and Carlie and his 5 great grandsons, Maverick & Wyatt, Konnor & Daniel and Caden along with many nieces and nephews.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, John and Rose (nee Driscoll) Kearns, his brothers, Tom, Stanley, Jimmy, Sylvester and his two sisters Lilly and Della.

Harold was known as “The strongest man in the Pontiac”. He was hardworking, changing tires into his 90’s. Harold could be defined as a tire-man/bush man and loved both. He never let his age define him. He loved to garden and was a fantastic cook. He also was the very best at telling ghost stories. Harold was larger than life and will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Special thanks to the staff at Southbridge for the excellent care that they provided to Harold.

There will be no service for Harold, as per his wishes.

Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

