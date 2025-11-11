Obituary – Christine Cameron

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Christine Cameron (nee Andrews) of Cardinal at the age 81. Dearly beloved wife of 60 years to Hugh Cameron. Loving mother of Angela Hamilton of Cardinal, and Craig Cameron (Mary-Lynn) of Cardinal. Dear sister of Christopher Andrews (Georgia) of Victoria BC, and Geoffrey Andrews (Sandy) of Boca Rotan FL. Cherished grandmother of Kristin Hamilton, Brittany Balak (Kevin), Izabella Cameron, Abigail Davies, Brianna Davies, and great granddaughter Aubrey Balak. Christine is predeceased by her parents John and Muriel Andrews (nee Walker) and by her brother Jeremy Andrews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at a later time. Donations to the charity of choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...