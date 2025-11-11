Obituary – Alida Jean Millard

Passed away at home with family at her side on November 6, 2025, in her 99th year. Born on July 11,1927, in Haddo, Matilda Township, to Simon Dwight and Phyllis (Henry) Merkley. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Cynthia Jane (1951–1952); her brothers, Clifford, Lloyd, and Gordon Merkley; and her sister, Audrey Bailey. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children John (Lise), Beth, Pete (Jane), Phyllis, David (Debbie), and Judith; her grandchildren Kevin (Ashley), Lisa (Tim), Dane (Jana), Matthew (Allison), Ben, Geoffrey (Stacey), and Michael; as well as her 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements

A family service will be held in the spring at Union Cemetery in Port Hope, Ontario, where she will be laid to rest beside John and Janie. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. N. Bhatt; Melodie from Ontario Health at Home; nurses Jamie and Paige; PSW Sky; and Doris for taking such loving care of our mom. Donations to the R.C. Br. # 105 Cardinal would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

