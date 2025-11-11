Obituary – Howard Robinson

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Howard Robinson of St. Andrews West, age 75. Dear friend of Cathy Loucks. Loving father of Allan Robinson (Patricia) of St. Andrews West. Dear brother of Reg Robinson of Prescott and Ron Robinson (Elaine) of Prescott. Howard will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Curtis, Stephanie (Steven), James, Tyler (Keerstin) and his great-grandchildren Bridgitte, Blake, Caleb and Wyatt. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Mabel Robinson (nee Wagar) and his brothers Allan, Elmer, Clarence and Ellwood Robinson. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, November 10th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Bishops Mills Cemetery. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

