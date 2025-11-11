Obituary – Marlene Stewart

November 5, 1938 - November 4, 2025

November 11, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Heartwood Long Term Care Home in Cornwall on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Marlene Stewart (nee Hutt), formerly of Long Sault, age 87.  Beloved wife of the late Dale Stewart.  Loving mother of Kevin Stewart (Jennifer) of Ault Island and Darrin Stewart (Julie) of Ingleside.  Dear sister of Clinton Hutt (Diane) of Belleville.  Marlene will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kristen, Erin, Danielle, Cameron and Kayla Stewart.  She was predeceased by her parents Burns and Lera Hutt (nee Millross), her sisters Jean McGhee (Milton), Audrey Doney (Emerson) and Betty Burke (Ken).  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg.  Interment of cremated remains will be at   St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault.  Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.   Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

