Historic groundbreaking in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal

SHANLEY – The province has broken ground on the largest Battery Energy Storage System facility in Canada. Dignitaries including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce attended the ceremony Wednesday morning (November 12).

The project on Dobbie Road north of Shanley is owned by Potentia Renewables in partnership with the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. It will store energy generated in low-demand times, and release it to Ontario’s electrical grid during peak energy times. To be completed in 2027, the project is one of five the A0PFN are involved with, and a first for Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

“Today marks the day of something big. The Skyview Two BESS project, the largest of its kind in Canada, a nearly billion dollar investment right here in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal,” said Mayor Tory Deschamps. “It’s historic, not just transformational.”

Deschamps said that once the project goes online, the township will receive nearly $1 million per year from it including $700,000 from property taxes and $300,000 for a community fund.

“Here in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal when it comes to projects, the word ‘no’ doesn’t exist. It’s only how can we work and collaborate together to get projects done,” Deschamps said. “So when others around us were saying no, we chose to say “yes, how can we get this done’.”

Premier Ford said the project, which was one of nine selected by the Independent Electricity Systems Operator in 2024, is part of the province’s plan to increase supply in Ontario’s electrical grid.

“Skyview 2 is an important part of that plan and will be a game-changer for Leeds and Grenville’s economy, as well as our First Nations partners,” Ford said. “It will help to deliver the reliable, clean and affordable energy needed to power our growing communities and economy for generations to come.”

The project will be able to power up to 400,000 homes in Eastern Ontario once completed and is expected to create up to 300 construction jobs plus operational positions once switched on.

“With shovels in the ground on Canada’s largest battery storage facility, our government is proud to support Canadian workers, Indigenous communities and affordability for all Ontarians,” said Lecce.

Potentia will use lithium-ion batteries for the electricity storage. Opposition to a similar proposed project two kilometres east in South Dundas saw that project not supported by its council. Lecce said that unlike predecessor governments, projects like this are not forced on communities without local support.

“On behalf of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, I want to thank our partners at Potentia, our project team and all those who have supported this important work”, said Chief Greg Sarazin of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. “Together, we are showing that when First Nations are included as full participants in Canada’s energy landscape, everyone benefits. Chì Mìgwech. Thank you.”

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark said he was proud to have the groundbreaking take place in the township.

“The Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal has demonstrated real leadership on this project, which brings together the private sector, municipalities, First Nations and our government. Today marks a significant milestone in building a cleaner, more reliable energy future that will power economic growth in Eastern Ontario and across the province.”

The province opened its second round of long-term energy procurement in December 2024. Contracts under this round will be awarded beginning in 2026.

