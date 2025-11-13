Morrisburg Jr. C Lions’ losing streak continues

November 13, 2025 Editor Sports
St.Isidore Eagles’ forward Maxime Patenaude fired the puck past Morrisburg Lions’ goalie Spencer McCann midway through the second period of the November 8 match. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions added to their losing streak last weekend, dropping a pair of losses against the South Grenville Rangers and St. Isidore Eagles.

Eric Judson, James Martens (power play) and Jordan Elliott each scored in the team’s 6-3 loss to the Rangers November 7.

The Lions were shutout 5-0 by the league-leading Eagles November 8.

The Lions look to snap the now 11 game losing skid as they visit the Cumberland Castors November 16.

The Lions’ next home game is December 6.

