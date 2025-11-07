Lest We Forget – Attend a local Remembrance Day service in South Dundas

On Remembrance Day, we reflect on the contributions made by those who lost their lives in service to our country, our values, and the preservation of peace.

Please join us in honouring the memories, the courage, and the sacrifices of our fallen on Remembrance day, and every day.

Please attend a local Remembrance Day service held in South Dundas.

Iroquois – Sunday, November 9 at 2 p.m. Meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 in Iroquois for a march to the cenotaph for the service, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow the service.

Crysler Farm Battlefield Memorial – Tuesday, November 11 at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the base of the hill located next to Upper Canada Village for a piping march to the monument. Service begins at 9 a.m.

Morrisburg – Tuesday, November 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the James Fraser Hall at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg. Refreshments served following the service.

Matilda – Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Matilda Hall in Dixon’s Corners. Refreshments following service.

All residents are encouraged to attend the above services.

