South Dundas sees 17 per cent OMPF funding increase

MORRISBURG – The province announced a $50 million increase to its Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund for 2026, and South Dundas will see the largest benefit from that increase locally. The municipality will see a nearly 17 per cent jump in funding ($236K) to $1.64 million.

The OMPF is a grant-based allocation of funding from the province for municipalities. It is released each year before municipalities begin their budget process. Funds are calculated based on property assessment, the composition of the types of land use by assessment, and how much of that land is in rural or urban or northern communities. The program is weighted towards single-tier and lower-tier municipalities, with upper-tier municipalities seeing their OMPF funding gradually cut.

South Dundas is the big winner in Cornwall and SDG Counties. North Glengarry sees a nine per cent increase ($217K) to $2.65 million. North Stormont increased by 8.7 per cent ($51K) to $639K. South Stormont is up 8.5 per cent ($85K) to $1.1 million. North Dundas sees a 7.8 per cent increase ($85K) to $1.18 million, and South Glengarry is up 7.4 per cent ($79K) to $1.18 million. The City of Cornwall will only see a 3.3 per cent increase ($157K), up to $4.86 million.

SDG Counties continues to see its OMPF funding reduced, this year by 20 per cent ($86K) to $343.5K.

This is the second fiscal year in a row that South Dundas has seen significant gains in OMPF funding.

OMPF is considered base funding from the Ontario government and is not tied to specific spending programs or infrastructure.

