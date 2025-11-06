SDUFC winter indoor soccer registration deadline November 9

IROQUOIS – Time is running out to register for South Dundas United’s winter indoor soccer leagues.

This is the third year the soccer club has run an indoor soccer league (futsal) in Iroquois. The club began its indoor programming in 2022.

“Indoor soccer is a great way for players to continue to develop individual and team skills on the court, which translates into improved results in the outdoor season,” said SDUFC Club President Phil Blancher. “Using Futsal as our indoor program, this is the same way players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began their youth development.”

Futsal is a five player per side game. While the game is normally played on a dedicated futsal court, SDUFC uses the basketball court at Seaway District High School with modified markings.

“It’s a really fast-paced game, where players get to be creative in how they advance the ball, set up plays, and take shots,” Blancher continued. “Defensively, players work on 1v1 and 2v2 challenges, game awareness, and defensive strategies.”

This year, the club plans to run its U6, U9, and U12 leagues (2013-21 birth years) on Wednesday nights, and its U15 and U18 (2007-12) leagues on Thursday nights. Both are subject to change based on registration levels at the deadline. That deadline is November 9.

One benefit from futsal is smaller teams. Blancher said that with playing 5v5 games, teams only need to be eight-to-10 players in size.

“Registration decides what we do for leagues,” he explained. “That is decided on November 10, so families holding off until later to register late may not have a league for their soccer players to play in.”

Beginning the last week of November, the league will run until the middle of March 2026. Players will have two training weeks, a nine-week regular season, and two weeks of playoffs – in total 13 weeks of playing for just $50 per player.

“Everything keeps getting more expensive. We are lucky to have a lot of support from our sponsors which helps us keep costs for families as low as possible,” said Blancher.

All training and games take place in Iroquois at Seaway DHS between 6-9 p.m. School weather cancellations will impact game nights.

Registration information is available at the club’s website: southdundasunited.ca/2025-registration/

