Editorial – Please make the effort to remember

This year (2025) marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the second global-scale conflict in under 30 years that devastated many parts of the world. It is estimated that the First and Second World Wars resulted in between 70 and 100 million military and civilian deaths, with many millions more injured. At the end of each of those conflicts, leaders swore, “never again.” Since then, work has been done to remember those who never returned home, and those whose battle scars—seen and unseen—remain with them. While imperfect, Canada has done its part to remember and preserve the lessons of what happens when wars are fought and violence is used between countries.

Over the years, the ranks of veterans from the First and Second World Wars, along with the Korean Conflict, UN peacekeeping missions, and most recently Afghanistan, have dwindled. Many have imparted the need for us to remember so that we may learn from the mistakes of the past, and in the hope of not being doomed to repeat them in the future. The key message lies not in the monuments that have been built, but in the stories passed down through generations.

Locally, we have seen efforts in recent years to revitalize cenotaphs and monuments—not only those commemorating the wars of the 20th century, but also the War of 1812. Volunteers have begun work to restore and relocate the monuments in Morrisburg, and the Veterans Memorial Walk is sure to look spectacular when completed in 2026—just as the reconstructed Iroquois, Williamsburg, Matilda, and Crysler’s Farm Battlefield monuments do. Reconstructing and preserving these monuments—while important—has little meaning if we do not remember why they exist.

During the dedication of Canada’s National War Memorial on May 21, 1939, King George VI said that the monument served as a reminder that “without freedom, there can be no ensuring peace; and without peace, no enduring freedom.” Months later, the world was at war. In the aftermath, mechanisms were created to help mediate tensions with the goal of peaceful resolution. Not all were successful, but the victories outweighed the losses.

Lately, we have been reminded of the unsettling times in which we live. Conflict still occurs, and the threats are growing. Just as the world undergoes great upheaval in trade relationships, the actions of some countries are stoking the fires of broader conflict. We all have a duty to remember the sacrifices of the generations before us. That generation did the heavy work in the name of freedom and peace. We must honour their call of “never again.” Please make the effort next Tuesday, November 11, to attend a Remembrance Day service and remember them.

