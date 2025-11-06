Police training program opens in Cornwall

CORNWALL – The provincial government has expanded its Basic Constable Training program to a temporary site located at the DEV Centre in Cornwall. The move is to add more new recruits to Ontario’s police services faster.

“By expanding training this fall in Cornwall, our government is supporting police services and their recruitment efforts, ensuring they have the additional constables needed to protect our communities,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

The expansion will train 121 additional recruits for this intake window, increasing the total police recruits to 641 this fall. Police recruits, whether for a municipal or the Ontario Provincial Police, are normally trained at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer.

“By expanding basic constable training, our government is adding more officers to police forces across the province to help keep our streets and loved ones safe today, and into the future,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn.

The program began October 6 and finish with a ceremony on December 17.

Training in Cornwall will be delivered at the DEV Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Basic Constable Training program includes courses on federal and provincial law, traffic law, leadership, ethics, mental health for first responders, de-escalation tactics, firearms, among other courses. The BCT program has been offered tuition-free to recruits since 2023.

“The Ontario government’s decision to expand basic constable training is a significant and welcome step toward addressing the urgent need for more front line officers. By establishing a temporary second training location in Cornwall, this initiative will accelerate the recruitment and deployment of officers across the province, “ said David Sabatini – acting-president of the OPP Association.

In a statement, the Ontario Association of Police Service Boards said the move matters to policing services as it will address some of the capacity constrains for training new recruits, and may expand access to more trained officers sooner, especially in smaller, rural, or First Nation communities. As the Ontario Police College is located 45 minutes from London, the OAPSB said this second site will help with some of the geographic issues facing new recruits to receive training.

Like this: Like Loading...