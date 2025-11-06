South Stormont hires new Chief Administrative Officer

LONG SAULT – South Stormont Township has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer. David Barrick will take over for retiring CAO Debi Lucas on January 1, 2026.

“I feel like I am returning to my roots – with my grandparents from the area, I grew up visiting family in South Stormont. So, this is an exciting opportunity to contribute to South Stormont’s continued growth and success,” said Barrick in a release.

South Stormont employed a third-party company, Legacy Search Partners to recruit for the pending vacancy.

“We are delighted to welcome David Barrick to our exceptional team,” said South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “His track record in administrative leadership and his experience as an elected official will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to deliver high-quality services and manage growth in one of Eastern Ontario’s fastest-developing communities.”

Barrick has nearly two decades of municipal experience, first as an elected official – then as CAO.

He was first elected to council in Port Colborne, then later elected to Niagara Regional council.

Leaving elected politics in 2018, Barrick was interim-CAO of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority. He was appointed CAO of the City of Brampton in 2019 and served in that role until council voted to replace him in 2022. Brampton council later issued a public apology in 2023 involving the events around his departure from Brampton. He was hired that same year as CAO of Thames Centre, located east of London, ON. Barrick resigned from that role this past August.

Barrick was appointed by South Stormont council as deputy CAO starting November 3 as part of their transition plan for the new role. He will take over as CAO in the new year. Lucas joined South Stormont as CAO in 2018.

