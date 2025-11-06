Le Diable à Cinq energizes the crowd at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage

MORRISBURG – Quebec-based Le Diable à Cinq took to the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage November 1 with a dynamic and energetic show that had concert goers out of their seats and dancing wherever they could.

More like a party than a concert, the traditional Quebec folk music group kept toes tapping, hands clapping, and feet dancing throughout their performance at the Upper Canada Playhouse. In fact, so many people were up dancing, the venue may have to consider adding a dance floor in front of the stage.

The group performed two sets of songs, along with an encore, from across their three studio albums from the past 10 years, and added in a couple songs from their upcoming and yet-to-be-named album being released next year.

Throughout the concert, the group interacted with the crowd making everyone, whether they could understand French or not, feel like they were part of the show. Understanding the language of the lyrics was not necessary to enjoy the fun music, well performed by five talented artists on stage.

Accordion, podorythmie, and vocalist Félix Sabourin led the crowd in their participation through songs like Ma Nanon with an exuberant energy.

As someone with only a smattering of his Grade 10 French remaining from 30 years ago, going to a concert performed entirely in French is definitely outside of this concert-goer’s comfort zone – and that is okay.

Being someone who appreciates all forms of music. Language had nothing to do with enjoying and appreciating the performance of this group.

The performances of Félix, brothers Samuel Sabourin (banjo, fiddle, mandolin) and Éloi Gagnon-Sabourin (piano), Rémi Pagé (fiddle, mandolin, podorythmie), and André-Michel Dambremont (guitar and bass) were fun to watch and listen to.

The show, the second in the Acoustic Stage’s 2025-26 season line up, was well worth the price of admission. It was a fun, energetic, show. If you have the opportunity to see Le Diable à Cinq perform, do not miss it – I highly recommend going.

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage season continues in January 2026 with their Intimate Acoustics – Emerging Artists Showcase, and continues with the iconic Canadian band – The Cowboy Junkies – in February.

Like this: Like Loading...