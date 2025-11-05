Obituary – Marion Lafortune

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Marion Lafortune (nee Droppo) of Morrisburg, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Lafortune. Loving mother of Richard Lafortune (Glenda), Linda Lachance (Colin), Louise Cassell (late Danny), Angela Hess (Lee), Anita Cooper (Larry), Denise Mellan (Archie) and Leo Lafortune (Brenda). Dear sister of Charles Droppo (Jackie). Dear sister-in-law of Marlene Droppo. Marion will be fondly remembered by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Melvin and Allie Droppo (nee Shaver), her sister Ruth Whittaker (Les), her brothers Foster and Freddie Droppo and her beloved grandson Justin Hess. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the staff at the Hartford Retirement Home and the doctors and nurses on the second floor at Winchester Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Mom.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marion’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, November 9th from noon-3 pm. Memories will be shared at 2 p.m. A light lunch will be served. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

