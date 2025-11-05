Obituary – William “Bill” James Chedore

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of William (Bill) James Chedore. He passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on November 3, 2025 with family by his side.

Born in Campbellton, New Brunswick, on February 17, 1951, Bill was a beloved son of the late Hilda, Nelson and Raymond Chedore.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Terrie (nee Smith), his cherished daughter, Cynthia (Jason) BOSETT, and his adored grandchildren, Jackson and Zoey Bosett. Bill is also survived by his brother Reginald, parents-in-law Joseph and Eleanor Kiss, brother-in-law‘s Chipman (Shirley) Smith, William Smith, sisters-in-law, Susan Chedore, and Therese Michaud. He will be greatly missed by a multitude of nieces and nephews who think of him with affection. Bill was predeceased by his son, Nathan William, and his brother, John. He will be fondly remembered for his warmth, sense of humour, and the love he shared with his family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Bill was best known for his work in the labour movement fighting for workers and women’s rights. Bill believed that “activism and caring for others was a lifelong trait that is built into a person through their life experiences.” He served as the National 1st Vice President of the Canadian Union of Postal workers in the 1980s, before joining the Canadian Labour Congress. There, he served several capacities: National Coordinator for Educational Services; for Health, Safety and Environment; as Labour spokesperson for Health & Safety regulations in the federal sector; and the National Director for Special Projects. After his retirement in 2010, he was hired as the National Coordinator for the Canadian Injured Workers Alliance of Canada fighting for the rights of injured workers.

Join us at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, November 7: Visitation 12-1 pm; Celebration of Life 1-2 pm; Reception at the Iroquois Legion 2-4pm Interment of cremated remains will at a later date in Campbellton, NB.

Donations to the Heart and Stroke fund, or to the House of Lazarus would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

