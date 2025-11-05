Obituary – Stephen McMillan

Passed away suddenly at the Brockville General Hospital on Sunday, November 2, 2025, Stephen McMillan of Maitland, formerly of Morrisburg, age 78. Loving husband of Aline Daykin (nee Beaudoin) and the late Norma McMillan (nee Shaver). Loving father of Doug McMillan (April) of Dunbar and the late Troy McMillan. Dear brother of Sandra Tyo (Dale Levere) of Iroquois. Stephen will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Stacey (Nick), Courtney (Jordan), Kayla (Kristopher), Jessica (Nathan) and his great-grandchildren Nathan, Kinsley and Julien. He was predeceased by his parents Keith and Norma McMillan (nee Flegg). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, November 5th from 7-9 p.m. An Oddfellows Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Grantley Cemetery. Donations to Grantley Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

