Obituary – Lucy Mae Smith

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lucy Smith on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the age of 93 at the Brockville General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Smith. Cherished sister of Margaret (the late Bill) Richardson and the late Kenneth and Isabel Wylie (nee Merkley). Beloved aunt to Tim (Linda), John (Angie), Glenn (Shirley), Linda (Noel), and Jim (Tracy). Lucy will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends for her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit. Lucy lived a long and full life, marked by love laughter and generosity. Her presence will be greatly missed and her memory deeply treasured by all who knew her.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday, November 6, from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home at 1pm. Donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

