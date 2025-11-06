Residual Morrisburg BIA funds being held

MORRISBURG – Just over $39,000 in residual Morrisburg and District Business Improvement Area funds remain in the municipal coffers even though the entity was dissolved by council over a year ago.

The funds have become an unrestricted municipal asset and staff asked for council input on what should be done with this money at the October 29 regular meeting.

With South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad and South Dundas Councillor Cole Veinotte declaring conflict of interest because they both have family members owning properties in the two plazas, it was left for the other three council members to discuss.

“There’s no perfect solution to make everyone happy, so I’m open to any ideas council may have,” said South Dundas Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities David Jansen.

He suggested many options that council could explore, including dividing and returning the funds to the contributing businesses.

“I’d like to see a specific project in the plaza,” said Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre who was chairing the meeting.

“I’d like to earmark the money to a new sign,” said Councillor Tom Smyth.

With the two agreeing, that was enough direction for staff to proceed accordingly.

The new sign will likely be part of the Morrisburg Plaza improvement project planned for 2026.

The Municipality will also move to return the 99 Main Street property that was used as a BIA headquarters to its donor.

It was donated to the BIA years ago with the expectation that it would be developed into a public washroom facility to serve the plaza customers. However, that development never took place and the municipality has no desire to take on such a development of that property to fulfil its original intent.

