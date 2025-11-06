Conservation Authority changes could mean consolidation

TORONTO – The provincial government announced proposed legislation that if passed, will place Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities under a single governing agency. The proposed changes may also result in some conservation authorities being merged.

Claiming that the province has a fragmented system of policies and standards, the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency, would address issues through “centralized leadership, efficient governance, strategic direction, and oversight of all conservation authorities.”

If passed, the new agency would implement a streamlined digital permitting system across the province and harmonize standards across all 36 CAs. In some areas where a municipality has more than one CA in its jurisdiction, or a similar overlap, some CAs like the South Nation Conservation Authority could be merged. Over 100 municipalities have two or more CAs within their boundaries.

“The new, dedicated agency would work with conservation leaders to ensure faster, more transparent permitting and more front-line services so we can reduce delays to get shovels in the ground sooner, support economic growth and keep our communities safe from floods and other natural hazards,” said Todd McCarthy, minister of Environment, Conservation, and Parks.

Another task of the new provincial entity is to oversee updating data and floodplain mapping.

McCarthy said there will be no job losses through the move.

Peter Tabuns, environment critic for the opposition NDP said the proposed legislation would collapse conservation authorities and strip local oversight away.

“Environmental regulations are not red tape. Doug Ford calls this ‘streamlining’, but Ontarians will know it as flooding, contaminated water, and species loss. This is a blank check for developers, and a green light for sprawl and destruction.”

Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner said the government’s plan will leave residents exposed to flooding.

“Slashing conservation authorities and replacing them with a provincial oversight agency will gut protections for our parks, lakes, and rivers.”

Once passed, conservation authorities will remain unchanged in structure until the end of the current municipal term in November 2026. At that point, the province will consult with its stakeholders including municipalities will determine how the 36 CAs will be modified.

McCarthy said that the current 36 organizations could be streamlined based on watershed areas down to as few as seven regional CAs.

“This is about better service and improved frontline service,” he said.

In Eastern Ontario, the change could mean the consolidation of Rideau Valley, South Nation, Raisin River, Cataraqui Region, and Mississippi Valley Conservation Authorities into one regional entity.

None of the conservation authorities in Eastern Ontario have commented on the proposed legislative changes.

The legislation is to be tabled later this session at Queen’s Park.

