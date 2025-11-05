This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 5, 2025

November 5, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas sees 17 per cent funding increase;
  • Lions Clubs join forces with $260,000 for new Dundas Manor;
  • Conservation Authority changes could mean consolidation;
  • Time to prepare – Santa Claus is coming to town;
  • No applications made yet for North Dundas water supply funding;
  • Editorial – Please make the effort to remember;
  • Jr. C Lions drop two further games;
  • SDUFC winter indoor soccer registration deadline November 9;
  • Le Diable à Cinq energizes the crowd at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Buy your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning on Thursdays.

