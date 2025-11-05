Obituary – Liliane Ropars

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 31, 2025, Liliane Ropars (nee Bastard) of Winchester, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Claude Ropars. Loving mother of Jacqueline Ashcroft (late Robert) of Ottawa and Paul Ropars (Pam) of Winchester. Dear sister of Evelyn Bastard of Morlaix, France. Liliane will be fondly remembered by her granddaughters Danielle Ropars (Nick Vanderburg) of Carleton Place, Nicole Bennett (Dylan) of Blacks Corners and her great-grandchildren Freya, Iris and Remy Vanderburg, Etta and Nora Bennett. She was predeceased by her parents Auguste and Germaine Bastard (nee Durand).

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

