Obituary – Catherine Lortie

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Catherine Lortie (nee Farrell) of Morrisburg, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Leo Lortie. Loving mother of Elizabeth Ross (Steve) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Alice McNairn (late Ivan) of Morrisburg, Pat Coons (Barry) of Orleans and Mary Farrell (Lloyd Rose) of Kanata. Catherine will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Bradley (Allison), Brandon, Brittany, Jessica (Dan) and her great-grandchildren Ethan, William and Tenley. She was predeceased by her parents John and Stella Farrell (nee McDonald), her daughter Yvonne Lortie, her son John Lortie and her sister Theresa Aikman (Larry). She will be fondly remembered by many friends and extended family. Catherine was a long-standing member of the Catholic Women’s League and the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, October 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Legion Ladies Auxiliary service will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. followed by a Catholic Women’s League service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg, on Friday, October 31st at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Like this: Like Loading...