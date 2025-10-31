Obituary – Tina Serviss

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Tina Serviss (nee van der Zweep) of Morrisburg, age 83. Wife to the late Kenneth Serviss, and daughter-in-law to the late Edmund Serviss, and Emily “Jenny” Serviss. Proud mother of Glenn (Yukiyoshi), David (Christine), Steven (Shasta) and Lynne (Michael). Loving Oma of Kennedy, Riley, Finn, Willem, Fiona, Alistair, Henry, Peter, and Gordon. Caring sister of the late Audrey Pecora (Gaetano), Betty Car (the late Ivan), Anne McInrue (Ken), Ted van der Zweep (Bridget), Hans van der Zweep (Madeline), Marie Gill (the late Graham), Bernard van der Zweep (Trees), Greta Roberts (Richard) and sister-in-law of Elaine (Jim Atchison), Graham Serviss (Gail), and the late Joan (the late Jim Enns). Aunt to many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Cherished friend to her cat Missy.

Tina was born April 18, 1942 in Irnsum, Friesland, Netherlands, to parents Tjeerd van der Zweep and Klaske van der Meer and moved with her family to Canada in 1951. After two years in Nova Scotia, the family settled in Mariatown where they established a farm. She attended high school in Morrisburg, and went on to teachers college, graduating in 1962. Tina taught the senior grades of elementary school for 42 years in Eastern Ontario, often educating multiple generations from the same family. While raising her four kids, she was a Cub leader and full-time hockey and figure skating mom. After retiring from teaching she developed strong bonds in the community, including volunteering for the Friends of the Sanctuary, Meals on Wheels, St. Mary’s parish and cemetery and Upper Canada Playhouse.

Always one to find adventure, Tina enjoyed travelling and visited more than 50 countries as well as every province in Canada.

Just as she did in her youth, Tina was never one to watch on the sidelines. She medaled at the Canada Senior Games, played competitive baseball in her 75th year, seniors bowling as well as a sheriff of mini putt in Sherwood Forest in Florida.

Oma had a special connection and fondness of her nine grandchildren, a full baseball lineup, and with energy and enthusiasm beyond her years, provided decades of lasting memories of ball hockey, baseball, mini putt, sandbox and sense of adventure.

The family would like to thank all those that provided care and support to Tina during her illness.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg, on Monday, November 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall and Friends of the Sanctuary Winchester Hospital or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

