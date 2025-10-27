Obituary – Margaret Lewis

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Margaret Lewis (nee Stevens) of Williamsburg, age 79. Loving wife of Bill Lewis for 50 years. Loving mother of Andy Lewis (Lisa) of Alfred and Adam Lewis (Pam) of Ingleside. Margaret will be fondly missed by her grandchildren Marsha, Maddie, Rae, Katie, Jordan, Martina, Lily, Kyra, Kloe, Taylor and her great-grandchildren Sophia, Callahan, Ivor, Silas and Izabell. She was predeceased by her parents George and Joyce Stevens (nee Sullivan), her daughter Rose, her brother Donnie Stevens and her grandson Joel. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, October 27th from 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 28th at 11a.m. A reception will follow at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Lodge. Interment of cremated remains will be at Dundela Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

