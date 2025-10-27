Obituary – Julie Hanniman

Food Server for a total of 53 years

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Julie Hanniman (nee Wheeler) of Mariatown, age 69. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Hanniman. Loving sister of Darrell Wheeler (Barb) of Kentville, Nova Scotia and Darlene Gilfoy (late Barry) of Halifax, Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Gloria Wheeler (nee Jollimore). She is survived by a niece Britty & a nephew Mitchell.

Julie was a native of Halifax. In 1987 Julie followed her future husband Dan to Ontario. Julie was an animal lover and was never one to turn away a cat in need, giving them unconditional love and care.

Julie will be dearly missed by her friends and family, especially her best friends Joyce McGovern in Ontario and Candy in Halifax.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a celebration of Julie’s life at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

