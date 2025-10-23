Morrisburg Cenotaph project launched

MORRISBURG – The campaign to raise money for restoring and relocating the war monuments in Morrisburg is underway. Volunteers with the committee launched their $160,000 campaign October 17 as work on one of the two sets of monuments has already begun.

“This is a once-in-a-generation enhancement, relocation, and refurbishment of Morrisburg’s cenotaphs and monuments,” said Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan.

Duncan is a volunteer with the group undertaking the restoration and relocation. The group is made up of community volunteers and members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg.

The project will take six monuments from two locations, and install those in a new location at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park, between the ball diamonds and amphitheatre on Cruickshank Way.

The oldest of the monuments is the World War One cenotaph that was originally dedicated in 1923 and moved to its present location in 1958. It was the last item to be moved in Morrisburg during the St. Lawrence Seaway relocation.

Work has already begun with the two artillery guns being removed from in front of the South Dundas Justice Building. Those have been moved to the Ottawa Valley for restoration work. The need for restoration work was apparent as the wooden spoked wheels fell apart when crews began to move the guns.

To raise money for the project, the committee is selling commemorative walkway stones. The stones are engraved, and will be installed at the new memorial site. Each stone is $150, which donors will receive a $125 tax credit for. All donations are going through the municipality.

“People always ask when we talk about the bricks is that people think it has to be in memory of someone,” Duncan explained. “It could be in memory, or just to honour somebody. It could be the people’s family live in town, or a business name, it can be anything to show support for the project.”

He added that the committee had to agree with the name. The group has an unofficial deadline of February for the stones as site preparation work is planned to begin in early Spring 2026.

Duncan said the monuments are in really good shape for their age, so the restoration will not be extensive or complicated. A fundraising pamphlet was distributed by mail last week once postal service resumed and already the group are receiving donations.

South Dundas Councillor Cole Veinotte said the main monument at the Justice Building will be difficult do to the sheer weight of the large 30,000 pound stone monument base.

The Morrisburg project follows work in Iroquois, Dixon’s Corners, Williamsburg, and at the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Monument to renew or refresh these monuments.

Duncan said the expected completion date for the project is November 2026, which is in line with the 100th anniversary celebrations for the Royal Canadian Legion branch 48 in Morrisburg.

