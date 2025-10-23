Trashion Show is a treasure of a fundraiser

SOUTH DUNDAS – The community can always trust that Gail McCooeye will come up with a unique theme to raise funds for the House of Lazarus to support the Community Hub and Warming Centre located here in Morrisburg.

Sunday afternoon hosts and guests shared tea and desserts and were treated to a “Trashion Show.”

As the name suggests, the show featured fashion crafted from trash.

Models sported intricate dresses made from copies of The Morrisburg Leader destined for the recycling bin, a chic little black dress created from trash bags and much more (See photos on page 2 of the October 22 print edition of The Leader).

Outfits made from chip bags and accessories such as jewellery made from pop tabs and old silverware were among the styles of the day.

The afternoon event resulted in about $7,500 being raised for the House of Lazarus.

The Community Hub and Warming Centre provides essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability in the area.

The Hub provides access to clean clothing, laundry facilities and showers.

It is a safe welcoming space where people without a place to go can have a coffee or some soup while providing various social connection opportunities.

The hub can also provide help with resumes, finding legal support and various general administrative needs.

House of Lazarus runs a number of important programs including the backpack program that provides children with food Friday afternoons to ensure the have food over the weekend. The program now supports over 300 children every week.

