OCIF allocations see increases to address aging infrastructure

MORRISBURG – Three municipalities within SDG Counties will receive a continued increase in infrastructure funding from the province in 2026.

The funding, announced locally on October 14 by area MPP Nolan Quinn see South Dundas, South Glengarry, and North Stormont receive more support in the next year – all up by 9.1 per cent over the previous year.

South Dundas leads the trio, increasing to $743,956, South Glengarry grows to $544,666, and North Stormont to $409,142.

South Stormont was hit with a 0.4 per cent cut, dropping to $879,463; North Dundas a six per cent cut to $486,183; and North Glengarry an 11.1 per cent increase to $669,326. SDG Counties also will see 8.7 per cent less, a drop to $1,1896,737.

The funding formula for the OCIF program saw base funding grow by 20 per cent to $125,000, however the average used for calculating the final amount also changed. OCIF calculations look at how much aging infrastructure there is on a municipality’s asset management plan compared to the provincial average. An increase for a municipality in funding means there is more aging infrastructure needed to be addressed. Meanwhile a funding decrease means there is less aging infrastructure to consider. Population, growth projections, and property assessment values also contribute to the OCIF calculation.

The OCIF program supports over 400 municipalities in Ontario.

Looking around the region, the City of Cornwall also saw an increase in funding, this year by 4.53 per cent to $5,291,442. Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township will receive 11.1 per cent less in 2026, decreasing to $427,628. Prescott and Brockville also saw 11.1 per cent decreases for the coming year, dropping to $425,859 and $1,212,081 respectively.

