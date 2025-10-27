Obituary – Lorne Strader

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our father Lorne Strader of Morrisburg, formerly of Brinston, on Thursday, October 23, 2025. He was in his 100th year. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late Vera Strader (nee Hare) and dear companion of the late Doris Stewart (nee Moorehead) for the past 20 years. Cherished father of Neil (late Debbie), Lorna (Dave St. Louis) and Sharon (Eric Zwicker). Proud grandfather of Aaron Zwicker and Brock Zwicker. Dear brother-in-law of Jim Kerrio. Lorne will be fondly remembered by his nephew Judean Steffenson (Colleen) of Kamloops, B.C., his niece Gayle (Harry) of Lethbridge, AB, many great-nieces as well as many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his parents Basil and Mae Strader (nee Gilson) and his brother Gilson Strader.

Special Thanks to The Hartford Retirement Home, Carefor staff and the Doctors and nurses at the Winchester Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Dad.

Operating a successful dairy farm over 40 years in Brinston, Lorne gave generously of his time and energy supporting his community with many accomplishments:

Matilda Township Recreation

Chairman (1950-1974)

Elected in 1974 as councillor, Deputy Reeve, then Reeve until 1986.

Rural mailman from 1962-2013

Superintendent of Brinston United Church (1965-1975)

Chairman, Dundas Milk Committee 1975

South Nation Conservation Authority 1976-1989 (including provincial appointee 1990-1991)

Director, Children’s Aid Society of Cornwall (1978-1986)

Chairman, Spencerville Mill Foundation (1982-1990)

Member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows (1945-2025)

Noble Grand, Oddfellows Lodge (1975)

and countless other volunteer positions which lead him to receive the Queens Jubilee Medal for outstanding contributions to their community.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Lorne’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Thursday, October 30th from noon-3 pm. Memories will be shared at 1:30 p.m. A light lunch will be served. Donations to Winchester Hospital or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

