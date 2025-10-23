‘Senior Moments’ a comedic hit at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – They’re back! Or at least they were back for a limited time at the Upper Canada Playhouse. Repeat comedic performers Marshall Button and Sandy Gillis reprised their well-known characters Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor for their latest two-man show Senior Moments from October 14-19.

Demand for the sold out show was so much that the playhouse added a performance – which also sold out.

Both Button and Gillis are welcome returnees to the playhouse. Button served as artistic director here for 10 years and is a frequent performer at the Playhouse. Gillis is a retired broadcaster who had a nationally syndicated show for over 30 years and has appeared on CBC and CTV comedy shows, and online.

Both actors have logged thousands of shows, honing their comedic chops – and it shows.

The technical production by the Playhouse’s Sean Free set the stage well for these performers, leaving just enough to the imagination.

Senior Moments is set in a senior’s home in the Maritimes. Lucien works at a retirement home and books his friend Jimmy the Janitor – who has featured at Legions throughout the land – to perform for the residents.

Each actor carries their own scenes well – filled with jokes and one-liners, along with puns and just enough witty insight to make you think.

The real magic of the show happens when Lucien and Jimmy are on stage together. The rapport between two friends shines through when Button and Gillis’ characters play off each other.

Sometimes when actors play characters for long periods of times, performances and material can get stale or too familiar– that is not the case here. From fumbling with cell phones to navigating in modern times – with a touch of current events and even an elbows up here and there – Senior Moments is relatable and enjoyable. There was not a joke that did not land or have the crowd roaring – even if you may have heard a couple of the jokes before.

It is easy to see why Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor have the following they have. While Senior Moments has already closed out its run at the UCP, whatever the duo does next, it will be on the stage at the playhouse soon enough. Make sure to get your tickets, as it is sure to sell out.

