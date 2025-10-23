Le Diable à Cinq performs at the Acoustic Stage November 1

MORRISBURG – The second show in the 2025-26 season at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage is the award winning traditional Québécoise group Le Diable à Cinq.

Hailing from the Montagnes region of Western Quebec, between Gatineau and Montebello, this is the first time the group has performed in Morrisburg. Éloi Gagnon-Sabourin with the group said they are looking forward to performing at the Acoustic Stage.

“We’ve heard a lot of good things about the shows at the St. Lawrence Stage” said Gagnon-Sabourin. “We know the crowd likes good music and we like to be able to create a big party at the shows.”

Le Diable à Cinq, translated to The Devil at Five in English, formed at a family gathering in 2015. Two years later, they released their first album “Sorti de l’enfer” and followed up in 2019 with the album “Debout!” which received JUNO, Canadian Folk Music Award, and ASISQ nominations. To date, they have performed over 300 shows across three continents. They are now celebrating 10 years as a group.

The group’s third album “Tempêre” was released in 2023 and they toured North America and Europe in support of that album. They are set to release a new, and yet unnamed album in 2026. Some songs from that new album will be part of the Morrisburg show.

Gagnon-Sabourin said that while the songs are in French and represent Québécoise culture, their are similar in style to roots and folk music.

“There is some specificity to Québécoise music with feet stomping, and a lot of the songs are call and response like,” he explained. “Even if the audience does not understand the lyrics, music is the universal language.”

Promising an interactive show, the group’s upbeat mix of fiddle, banjo, guitar, and podorythmie (traditional foot tapping) will draw audiences into the rhythm of the show in no time.

“Our main goal of our shows is to have a communion with the audience. Just come and enjoy it, that Québécoise tradition where everyone is welcome and we want everyone to feel like they had a good time.”

SLAS Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth said she was excited that the group was performing this season at the acoustic stage.

“Even if you didn’t grow up with this music around your kitchen table, you will be tapping your feet to it by the end of the show,” she said.

Le Diable à Cinq performs on the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage, at the Upper Canada Playhouse November 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and available at st-lawrencestage.com/shows

Like this: Like Loading...